Pioli refuses to rule Juventus out of the Serie A title race

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli insists Juventus is still in the Serie A title race despite their poor first half of the season.

The Bianconeri had hoped to win back the title before this campaign began, but they were embarrassingly poor, dropping points and losing to some unfancied side.

They managed to remain close to the top four by the end of last year and bolstered their squad in the last transfer window.

It seemed Inter Milan would run away with the league title again, but Milan beat them in their last game to blow the title race open again.

Pioli says Juve has one of the strongest squads in the league and names them as challengers.

He said via Football Italia: “All the top five teams are in the battle for everything, including the title as well as a Champions League spot. As far as I am concerned, Inter and Juve are the strongest squads in Serie A.”

Juve FC Says

Considering our business deals in the January transfer window, rivals will naturally be worried about us in this second half of the campaign.

Equipping our squad with the league’s highest goal scorer, Dusan Vlahovic means we can win all our remaining matches.

Even if that doesn’t happen, we could win more games than the other title challengers and move within touching distance of the top of the league table before the end of the season.