AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli knows that Juventus will be a tough nut to crack when both clubs meet in Serie A this weekend.

The Bianconeri are eager to win the game and close the gap between them and Milan in the standings.

However, the Milan club is determined to remain second in the standings by the end of the season, having already lost the top spot to Inter Milan.

Juve has just secured a place in the Italian Cup final and is well on its way to achieving its seasonal goals of qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Italian Cup.

However, they still have work to do in the league, with Bologna closely following them. It would be embarrassing for them to finish below Thiago Motta’s side.

This means that beating Milan is crucial, and Pioli’s side considers this game a tough challenge.

Asked what his team must do to win, the Milan manager said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We will have to fight, give our all, as if it were our last match, be focused, determined. We want to defend second place.”

Juve FC Says

The game is a must-win for both clubs. Milan is defending the second spot in the standings, while we are defending the third spot.