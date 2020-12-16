Pirlo adamant that Atalanta must be respected ‘as a top club’

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has stated that tonight’s opponents Atalanta cannot be taken lightly, and must be respected ‘as a top club’.

La Dea have risen to challenge for the top spots in the league in recent seasons, with amazingly consistent affect, and have even earned the right to be considered a force in Europe.

While they are yet to find the level of consistency needed to mount a serious challenge for the Serie A title as of yet, they have more than enough firepower to cause us trouble in the match, and our manager is well aware of the threat that they pose this evening.

“It’s a difficult game against a very strong team, one that has been a reality of Italian football for several years now,” Pirlo told Juventus TV ahead of their clash with Atalanta (as translated by FootballItalia).

“We have seen their progress not only in Serie A, but also in the Champions League, so it’ll be tough and we must face them with the same attitude as a top club.

“I am not amazed by their consistency, because they’ve been doing this for a few years now thanks to the work of the coach and club. They are a reality and therefore we owe them great respect.

“Gian Piero Gasperini started out here at the Juventus youth academy and has done well pretty much everywhere he went. He has a very specific way of playing and his ideas are paying off with results.”

Atalanta are a great team to watch as a neutral, with their attacking philosophy and pace, but maybe not the team you want to come up against after a hectic playing schedule.

At least both clubs have played the same amount of games however, with the Nerazzurri also featuring in the Champions League this term.

Do Atalanta have all the tools to put up a strong challenge for tonight against Juve? Are they ready to mount a serious title challenge this term?

Patrick