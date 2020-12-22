Pirlo adamant that these two Fiorentina stars could cause Juve problems

Andrea Pirlo is full of respect for Fiorentina ahead of their Serie A clash this evening, as he looks to find the perfect end of the calendar year for Juventus.

Tonight’s clash will be the last fixture of 2020 for both sides until January 3, and both will be hoping to cap off the calendar year with a result.

Juventus have an unbeaten record in tact domestically this term and certainly wont be expecting to lose, especially with an increase in playing level in recent weeks, but the manager is weary of the threat posed by their opponents.

“Fiorentina are a good team because they have great individuality, so many good players, Pirlo said in his pre-match conference (via TuttoSport).

“They are at a time where things are a little difficult, they changed the coach for a few games but overall it is a very good team and will be here to take his match, to defend themselves and try to restart.

“We will have to be careful because it is the last game of 2020 and we will have to close in the best way. They will try to close and play a defensive game, trying to take advantage of some restarts. They have a very strong player physically like Vlahovic in front and a player of great class like Ribéry, we will have to pay particular attention to these two .”

While Pirlo knows the players who may need special attention, Fiorentina will no doubt have bigger issues to worry about, with a number of players within our side who can cause them problems.

The Viola will also have to give special attention to former star Federico Chiesa who will be eager to raise his game, while not allowing that to distract them from the challenge of coming up against superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the ball will be very much ours to do some serious damage.

Will Juventus be able to put the year to bed in style?

Patrick