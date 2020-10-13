Pirlo admires Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘Example for all’

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as an ‘example’ by his current manager Andrea Pirlo, who is also a great of the beautiful game.

The Portuguese has started the season in his usual fashion by scoring in each fixture thus far, and has already showed his intention to play a huge role in trying to guide our side to win a 10th consecutive scudetto.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed by his manager either, who is thankful to have such an important player in his side.

‘I’m happy to have this icon of world football, to see him every day, to have him at my disposal, to see him train, to see him play,’ Pirlo told UEFA (as translated by the DailyMail).

‘It’s an enormous pleasure for me and for the whole team. He’s someone who works the same now at 35 as he did as a young lad, with the same passion to play football every day.

‘He’s an example for all of us.’

These kind comments come as the forward is linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, despite having two years remaining on his current deal.

TuttoSport states that Juve could well be willing to part ways with their key asset, as they turn their attentions to building an exciting young squad of stars, but I struggle to believe that the Old Lady would be considering such a stance at this early point in the season.

Would the club be eyeing an exit strategy where they could cash-in on the superstar, or would it be better for Juve to keep CR7 until his performance level drops significantly?

