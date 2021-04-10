Pirlo ahead of Juventus-Genoa: “I don’t think Dybala will start”

After his spectacular cameo against Napoli in midweek, most Juventus fans were hoping to see Paulo Dybala starting the match against Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

Nonetheless, coach Andrea Pirlo has all but ruled out this possibility during his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

The young manager believes that the returning Argentine needs to be slowly reintegrated into the squad, rather than being risked from the get-go.

The former Milan midfielder also emphasized on the importance of maintaining the form his side showed against Gennaro Gattuso’s men on Wednesday.