Pirlo ahead of Milan clash “We have a full squad to choose from”

Well, here’s a line that we never heard at all during the season, but Andrea Pirlo reassured that Juventus finally have a full squad available ahead of the crucial encounter against Milan on Sunday night.

The young coach gave his post-match press conference on Saturday, and talked about the importance of this clash which will be played between two top clubs trying to hang on to their Top four spots.

Both clubs enjoyed a more positive first half of the season – especially the Rossoneri – but are now facing a serious threat of missing out on Champions League football, especially with Napoli and Lazio closing in on the top 4 positions.

“I expect an entertaining and open game with Milan, as both teams like to press and attack, both want to take the initiative and I think it’ll be a great match” assured Pirlo in his press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“We have a full squad to choose from, everyone trained well over the last few days, so I can calmly choose the best possible line-up. There are also two players on yellow cards, so that could affect the decisions.”

The tactician was asked about the possible sanctions that his side could be facing in relation to the European Super League debacle.

“We continue to be concentrated only on the pitch so we can seek a Champions League place. What happens outside the turf should not be of interest to us.

“Last Sunday’s win against Udinese gave us a real boost. We are happy that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who overturned the result in Udine with his two goals.

“Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are two players who are good for football, champions everyone enjoys watching on the field. I can confirm Alvaro Morata is fit and would be ready to start.

“Adrien Rabiot came on with the right determination and made a decisive contribution in that game too, so he will start tomorrow. I had rested him because he seemed a little tired, but he had a great attitude as a substitute.

“Some changes will be necessary to maintain that high intensity that is so fundamental in modern football. It is fundamental we start with the right concentration.”

The Italian had some criticism in store for Weston McKennie, but reassured that the American is doing better at the moment.

“He has a chance of starting. He has lost weight and that’s something we had to drill into his mindset. Now he is concentrated and more professional compared to when he arrived. He has to be professional at 100 per cent, not 50 per cent.

“It’s not a problem for me, he is a Milan player, so it’s their issue,” said Pirlo when asked Gianluigi Donnarumma’s situation, as the goalkeeper has been linked with a possible move towards Juventus.

“I consider him to be one of the five best goalkeepers in the world. He’s an exemplary professional.”

Finally, the former midfielder had to shrug off questions related to his future at the club.

“This is the time to focus on the present and remain concentrated on our objectives. There are four rounds to go plus the Coppa Italia Final with Atalanta.”