Pirlo ahead of Sassuolo clash: “We have to honor this jersey”

Juventus have been barely given time to mentally recover from the shocking home defeat at the hands of Milan last Sunday, as another tough encounter is looming ahead.

On Wednesday, the Old Lady desperately needs all three points to remain in contention for the Champions League spots. The Bianconeri are now 5th in the Serie A table, with one point behind Napoli.

On Tuesday, under-fire coach Andrea Pirlo gave his pre-match press conference, and tried his best to encourage his players.

The manager wants to see his team fighting all the way to the end of the campaign, as he believes that qualification to Europe’s elite competition is still achievable.

“I don’t want to see resignation tomorrow, we are a point behind the Champions League places and we have three games left,” Pirlo said at the press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“Football teaches that anything can happen, so we need great positivity.

“Cristiano played many games this year and scored a lot,” Pirlo continued. “Today, we will decide what to do.

“Tomorrow is a delicate match and I hope to have everyone available. Our target is to prove that we deserve the Champions League, and we can only do it with the results.

“We were disappointed after the defeat to Milan, but our target doesn’t change. We have a duty to believe in it.”

“Grit is a word that is often used in football, but it’s not enough to win. I have always asked to have the burning fire inside, and it has often happened.”

Pirlo mentioned how all the injuries and Covid-19 cases took their toll over the squad throughout the season.

“In recent months, the formation has often changed,” Pirlo said. “But it’s due to many reasons, including injuries and COVID.

“We have accepted all circumstances. I don’t have any fear, I only think about the good of Juventus, which comes first of all, ahead of players and coaches.”

Danilo and Arthur remained on the bench against Milan, but the Brazilians could be set for starts tomorrow.

“Both Danilo and Arthur Melo are fine, tomorrow they could start,” he said. “We conceded many goals due to collective neglect.

“A collective pride test is needed tomorrow, regardless of who will play. We have to honor this jersey, we can’t afford performances like the one on Sunday.”

The manager also assured the club’s fans that they aren’t the only ones who are unhappy with the results.

“There’s a lot of energy in me and us. We are angry,” Pirlo said. “We have a duty to believe in it, because we are Juventus, and we cannot resign ourselves to this position.

“My duty is to make the players I have available perform at their best, based on their characteristics.”