Pirlo already made Bernardeschi full-back decision in the summer

Federico Bernardeschi has recently been used as a full-back at Juventus after initially struggling to find space in the team.

When a new manager takes over a squad, he would need time to determine the players that fit his style.

This often leads to some former starters struggling for minutes or leaving the team.

That is exactly what happened to Bernardeschi at the start of this season and his decision to remain at Juve instead of leaving in the summer didn’t pay off until recently.

Andrea Pirlo seemed to favour other players but maintained that the Italy international was a part of his plans.

He debuted the midfielder as a full-back in the Coppa Italia game against Genoa and has used him there more often in recent matches.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that the plan had been on since the summer.

The report says Pirlo had planned to use him in defence before the campaign started.

It even quotes him after the win against Cagliari, saying:

“I told him about this summer on vacation.

“I met Bernardeschi at the seaside and I explained to him the idea I had in mind: that of playing him at left-back, for his strength and runs.

“When he comes from behind, he can take advantage of his qualities, plus he also has fewer one-on-ones.

“He gave me his availability, the last few games went well, we will continue down this path.”