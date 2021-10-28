Pirlo among the candidates for Genoa job – But what about Barcelona?

Despite a mostly underwhelming campaign at Juventus, Andrea Pirlo remains in the discussion whenever a Serie A club is contemplating the idea of a managerial change.

Genoa have been one of the league’s main underachievers thus far, currently laying in the relegation zone. Therefore, Davide Ballardini’s job is surely at risk.

According to Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato, the Grifone are considering three former Milan players for the role.

Pirlo and his old friend and companion Gennaro Gattuso are both in the discussions, alongside the more experienced Roberto Donadoni.

However, there’s a much more prestigious vacancy in La Liga, as Barcelona have finally decided to sack Ronald Koeman.

According to another post from Calciomercato, the former Juventus manager is well-appreciated by Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, who even tried to sign him during his playing days.

Nonetheless, club legend Xavi Hernandez is the favorite for the job. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar.

The report notes that if Barcelona fail to sign their former player, they could decide to call on the services of the Italian legend.

Juve FC say

The report mentions how Laporta is worried about Pirlo’s lack of experience, as he should. Last season, Juventus made a decision based on the heart rather than the head and ended up paying the price.

Now surely the Maestro wasn’t the only one to blame for the Bianconeri’s shortcomings – as the team continues to struggle even following the return of Max Allegri.

However, Pirlo’s lack of experience was plain to see at certain moments, and he would be better off taking charge at a midtable club before signing for another European giant.