Pirlo and Juventus get praise for the new direction the club is taking

Andrea Pirlo has made Juventus a much younger team and Tuttosport has praised him and the club for their new recruitment style.

Most generations of Juventus fans will know the club as a team that goes for more experienced players, but things are looking very different for them now.

In their game against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, Pirlo named at least 8 players who are under the age of 25, including Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi and debutant, Radu Matei Dragusin, who is just 18.

The club won the game convincingly, a result that will give them more reasons not to worry about the youth-based approach that they are currently working on.

Tuttosport ran an opinion post praising the club after taking notice of how young the team has looked this season.

The report claims that in the 10 years that Andrea Agnelli has been the club’s president, the current Juve team is the youngest that the club has had.

It says that Agnelli set up to renew the team and praised Pirlo for helping him achieve that by being courageous enough to give chances to the younger players.

The current Juve team is an exciting one to watch, but fans will still want them to bring trophies to the club.