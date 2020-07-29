Pirlo announcement imminent

Andrea Pirlo is set to be announced as Juventus Under 23 coach in the coming days according to multiple reports in Italy.

The former Bianconeri midfielder will take the place of Fabio Pecchia at the head of the Juve U23 team, his first role in club management.

Pirlo completed the training for his UEFA Pro Licence courses at Coverciano last summer and has been groomed for the Juve U23 role for some time now.

Goal Italia and various others report that the official announcement is imminent and could come in the next few days as Pirlo has reached an agreement with the club.

Juve President Andrea Agnelli has reportedly been keen on bringing Pirlo back to Turin with the aim of emulating coaches like Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola who rose to prominence after working in the youth sector at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.