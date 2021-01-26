Pirlo chooses Italian international as his next midfield target

Andrea Pirlo has found some joy in building a midfield partnership at Juventus this season.

The former midfielder was made the club’s manager at the start of the campaign, and he has continued to rebuild the team that he inherited.

In Juve’s last match against Bologna, the goals came from Weston McKennie and Arthur, two midfielders that joined the club this season.

Even though both players and the other midfield options at the club have been impressing, Pirlo is looking at signing Manuel Locatelli.

This is what Calciomercato is reporting, claiming that the midfielder was the player that Pirlo wanted to build his midfield around this season.

They said that the deal couldn’t go through in the summer because of Sassuolo’s high valuation.

They wanted to sell him for 40m euros, but Juve wasn’t prepared to sign him for that price.

They have maintained their interest in his signature. A move for him is very unlikely in this transfer window, but the summer is another time that the Bianconeri will try to get their man.

Juve has already won the first Italian trophy of the season, and that has given Pirlo some respect in the club. It might also earn him his preferred signings at the end of this season.