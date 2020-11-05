Pirlo claims Juventus made Champions League win ‘easy’

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo claimed that his side enjoyed an easy win yesterday, thanks to an early goal against Ferencvaros.

Alvaro Morata put our side ahead after only six minutes, and our team moved to dominate much of the match, although with only a 1-0 lead at the break the result was far from wrapped up early.

It took until the hourmark before the Spaniard then doubled our lead, before Paulo Dybala came off the bench to close off the tie by taking full advantage of two huge mistakes by our opposing goalkeeper to put us 4-0 up, before a late consolation goal up the other end.

The manager has now insisted that some victories can be made ‘easy’, after his side opened the scoring early before controlling the match throughout.

“Sometimes matches become easy thanks to us, we started well, then we relaxed a bit in the first half, slowing down the pace and managing when we had to accelerate. We did better in the second half and pushed harder,” Pirlo said after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website).

While the performance and the result was the one we wanted, Pirlo doesn’t want the team to get ahead of themselves, although we should take the confidence boost and carry on our form at the weekend.

He added: “The score should not deceive us, the gap was considerable, but it gives us confidence and now it would be important to provide a good performance also in Rome against Lazio.”

Was yesterday’s victory too easy? Would Lazio prove a bigger test than Ferencvaros?

