Pirlo claims Juventus started the game with the ‘wrong’ mentality

Andrea Pirlo has claimed that his Juventus side started the clash with Fiorentina ‘with the wrong attitude’.

The Old Lady suffered two setbacks in their bid to win a 10th consecutive scudetto this term, with their previously awarded 3-0 walkover of Napoli being overturned, before losing their unbeaten tag as Fiorentina beat us 3-0.

Our manager refused to be drawn on whether one had an effect on the other, before insisting that his players didn’t bring the right mentality to secure the necessary result.

Pirlo said after the final whistle against Fiorentina (as translated by Juve’s official website): “We entered with the wrong attitude and when you go on the pitch like this, you go against bad figures, then there we were down to 10 men, and at that point, it was difficult to recover.

“Sometimes it happens that we are not 100%, but in the second half we entered with the right mentality. It could have been better. Now we have to start again with desire, thinking about the mistakes we made and carrying out our project.”

Juve could now have quite the gap to recover as the two Milan clubs can move to nine and 10 points ahead should they both secure wins over Lazio and Verona respectively, and a vastly improved second-half of the campaign will be needed if we are to defend our title for the ninth time in a row.

Will Juventus still be in the title fight come the end of the new season? Will the break help us regroup after an excessively filled fixture schedule?

Patrick