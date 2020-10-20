morata
Club News, Match Preview Serie A

Pirlo confident he has a replacement for Ronaldo ahead of Champions League game

October 20, 2020 - 11:00 am

Andrea Pirlo has backed Alvaro Morata to perform well in place of the absent Cristiano Ronaldo as the Bianconeri begins their Champions League campaign.

The Italian champions with play Dynamo Kyiv in their first group game without Ronaldo who is still self-isolating due to contracting COVID-19.

The Portuguese forward is one of the team’s most important players and his absence will certainly affect the team in one way or another.

However, speaking ahead of his team’s game against Dynamo Kyiv, Pirlo didn’t want to focus on the negative of Ronaldo’s absence and he instead talked up Morata.

He claimed that he has other players in the team who can play in Ronaldo’s position using Morata as an example, who performed that role in the game against Crotone.

He said via Tuttosport: “CR7 unfortunately has Covid and will be absent. But we have other players who can play in that position, like Morata who did it in Crotone. We will decide the rest of the attack tomorrow”

Morata was one of Juve’s best-attacking players in the match against Crotone and fans will hope that the Spaniard will be in fine form in this game as well.

