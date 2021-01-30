‘Pirlo conquered’ Danilo and his Juventus team with his philosophy

Juventus defender Danilo is enjoying a key role in Andrea Pirlo’s first-team this season, and has revealed how impressed he has been with his new manager.

Despite returning to the Old Lady to take over the helm of the first-team in August without experience in the role, he has had a clear idea on how he wants his players to play, and the Brazilian defender admits that he was clear with his instruction, and everybody got on board quickly.

“The coach has always had clear ideas, he was quickly followed by the team,” Danilo told TNT Brasil (via TuttoSport). “I think he reflects a lot what he was as a player. It is not surprising that those who watch from outside really perceives Pirlo always concentrated. He conquered the group, he was very good at explaining his ideas.”

Danilo then adds his opinion on how superstar team-mate Ronaldo manages to keep himself amongst the best: “Cristiano always does something different to keep himself at the top. It happened that he made a slightly harder tackle in the game, I said to him ‘Be careful you get hurt, you’re not used to it. Behind us.”

The defender was then asked about his new role given to him by the manager, with his interchanging role at left-back: “This is not new to me, I had done it in the past. Here you think about football in a different way and you have to adapt: ​​it is clear that I cannot play as a forward, but in defense I have to be able to fill any role. In the new position I feel good and I’m happy that the coach has thought of this for me.”

It’s refreshing to hear these words on Pirlo, and to hear how he is already achieving the best from players like Danilo, who has been amongst our most consistent since the season began.

The Brazilian has exceeded my expectations this season, as has Pirlo in his early days of his managerial career, and I look forward to seeing how far this team can go together.

Patrick