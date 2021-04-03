Pirlo could save his job by landing Premier League star

Signing Paul Pogba offers Andrea Pirlo one way to remain the manager of Juventus beyond this campaign.

The former midfielder has had an underwhelming first season as the manager of the Bianconeri and their recent struggles are enough to see him lose his job.

However, the club wanted to give him time to change things around as they also attempt to reduce the average age of their players.

They are currently 3rd on the league table, behind Inter Milan and Milan and that could see them end the campaign outside the top two for the first time in a long time.

Pirlo is under pressure, but Todofichajes says he might save his job if he helps Juve to sign Pogba.

The report says the manager has a fine relationship with the Frenchman and he is looking to take advantage of that to land the former Manchester United midfielder.

It says that Mino Raiola hopes that he can bring back Pogba to Turin and there is also the possibility of Dybala heading the other way.

The attacker has struggled for form this season and his contract standoff with the club might see him start next season wearing the jersey of another team.