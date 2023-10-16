Andrea Pirlo, who played alongside Max Allegri at AC Milan and Juventus during his playing career, has shared his experiences of working with the Bianconeri manager.

Juventus is one of Italy’s top clubs, and Pirlo was considered one of Italy’s finest midfielders. Juventus bolstered their squad by signing Pirlo when he was no longer a key player at Milan.

Under the guidance of Allegri, Juventus won numerous league titles. Pirlo ultimately left the club to finish his career in Major League Soccer. He remains a legend at Juventus and even had the opportunity to manage the team during the 2020/2021 season, winning two cup titles before being succeeded by Allegri.

Pirlo was asked about his time working with Allegri and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It wasn’t that unusual, even though many things have been said about it. I had two years with Allegri, the first at Milan with my only real serious injury and during that time he had found other options. He thought that I was no longer an important player for that Milan team.

“I had a very good year with him at Juventus and that was the icing on the cake to end my time there. I did not want to be a burden on anyone, or to sit out the important games, so I preferred to leave Juve even if I still had a year left on my contract.”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo was one of our most important players, and the ex-midfielder certainly had a good spell with us.

Even as a manager, his team was in great shape and he may return as the club’s gaffer again in the future.