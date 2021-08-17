Pirlo explains his coaching mentality and reveals his two idols

Following an underwhelming first year in his managerial career, Andrea Pirlo was sacked by Juventus. The rookie coach won two trophies with the Bianconeri – the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup – and led the team towards a dramatic fourth place finish.

Nonetheless, the loss of the Scudetto title after nine years of dominance was enough to convince the management to part ways with the Maestro, and the performances on the pitch weren’t encouraging either.

Although he learned a lot from his first experience in coaching, the 2006 World Cup winner is unwilling to abandon some of his values, and he still intends to play attacking and possession football, wherever his next destination will be.

The young manager spoke about his football philosophy as well as as his two main role models in a recent interview.

“Football never changes. There are two objectives: to score and defend. It will never change,” said the former midfielder in an interview with the Athletic via Calciomercato.

“Guardiola has proved it for years: if you don’t control the game, it is very difficult for you to win. There will be games where you have 90% possession and then you lose on the one shot on target. But I prefer to lose like that rather than spend the whole game defending in the box, trying to score on the counterattacks.

“I learned a lot at Juventus. It was my first experience as a manager and it was intense. We started the season with only one friendly match.

“It was all very fast, we played every three days, without fans in attendance. It was tough for the team to adapt to something new. The most important thing has always been to recover.”

Pirlo said his two idols in coaching are Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino,

“I will go to Paris and also to Manchester. I am ready for a new adventure,” concluded the Italian legend.