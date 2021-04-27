Pirlo facing the sack if he fails to beat Udinese

On the heels of another disappointing weekend, Andrea Pirlo finds himself on thin ice.

Juventus came out with an underwhelming draw against their rivals Fiorentina last Sunday, dropping two valuable points in the process.

The Bianconeri currently share the third spot in the Serie A table with Milan and Napoli, as all three sides are at 66 points – whilst Lazio are not so far behind.

Moreover, it should be noted that the Old Lady’s first half display in particular was a pretty miserable one – only being able to create one goal-scoring opportunity.

Naturally, the manager is now on the brink, and Football Italia reports that the next encounter against Udinese could in fact be his last at the helm of club.

Although this isn’t the first time that the young tactician’s job is reportedly threatened, it would be hard to argue in his favor if the team drops more points next weekend.

Nonetheless, another report from Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) claims that Juventus will maintain Pirlo’s services if he manages to lead the team towards Champions League qualification.

The reason behind this decision would be avoiding the appointment of a fourth manager for the fourth season in a row.

The Old Lady’s trouble with coaches began in 2019, when the club’s hierarchy sacked Max Allegri – after five successful years – and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri.

Despite winning the Scudetto title, the former Napoli manager only lasted one season in Turin, as the team’s performances were deemed uninspiring, which led president Andrea Agnelli to opt for the young but inexperienced Pirlo.