Pirlo gets Dybala boost but faces a selection dilemma for Crotone game

Andrea Pirlo has been handed a boost in his bid to get his team back to winning form when they face Crotone in their next competitive game.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 in Porto in their last match and an immediate return to form will suit everyone at the club.

Ahead of their next game, Calciomercato reports that Paulo Dybala will return to the squad for the Monday fixture.

The Argentinean who started this year as one of the most in-form players at Juve has been out with an injury since January.

Juve has done largely well in his absence and they even reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

But he is a player that could have made a difference if he had played against Porto, so his return to fitness is well-timed.

He may have come back too soon to start the Crotone game, but Pirlo could give him some minutes in the second half.

Meanwhile, the injury to Giorgio Chiellini in the Porto game means that Juve will start a different centre-back pairing in the game.

His absence has now handed Pirlo a selection dilemma as he would have to decide the two of Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo to feature at the centre of defence.