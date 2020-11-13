Pirlo gets Guardiola comparison from a player that has played for both managers

Danilo was one part of a swap deal involving Manchester City and Juventus last year and the Brazilian is enjoying his life in Turin.

He has played for top sides like Real Madrid and FC Porto before now and he will understand different tactics and styles more than many players do.

The defender has now revealed that there is a similarity between Andrea Pirlo and Pep Guardiola in the way that they tactically set up their team to allow him to thrive.

He was speaking while on national team duty with Brazil and he claimed that he is a defender that is willing to fill in at any position for Juventus at the moment and is ready whenever the club wants him.

Danilo adds that he has played in several positions during his career and talked about the limited time that teams have to prepare for matches because of fixture congestion.

He then adds that Pirlo similarly knows how to use him just like Guardiola did while he was at Manchester City.

“I am a defender, it doesn’t matter where I play, but I am happy to be in this different role at Juve this season,” he told GloboEsporte via Football Italia.

“The most important thing in football is the way you occupy the space, making the right movement at the right time. I was at times a left-back at Real Madrid, while at Manchester City I played in every defensive role and even occasionally in midfield, but I consider myself a defender.

“Because the fixture list is so packed and there isn’t much time for training, video lectures were fundamental for us to prepare both attacking and defensive movements.

“Pirlo has a similar idea to the role I played at Manchester City during my two years there, so it’s a position I already know and was accustomed to. With my general reading of the game, I can help the team by playing out from the back.”