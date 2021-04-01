Pirlo given ultimatum to save his Juventus career

Despite the mediocre results, Andrea Pirlo seemed to be initially spared from the harsh criticism.

The general opinion among Juventus fans was that the squad lacked in several departments – especially in midfield – and the injury crisis have left the young coach with very few options.

Nonetheless, after the latest humiliating defeat at the hands of Benevento, the supporters’ patience have finally run out, as the former maestro is no longer immune from the towering rage.

The Old Lady now sit third in the Serie A table, 10 points adrift of the league leaders Inter, whilst the Champions League dream was once again pre-maturely ended in the round of 16.

Therefore, Pirlo needs to save grace by putting on a solid run of results and performances in order to give some encouraging signs for next season.

However, a string of disappointing results could spell the end of his short tenure as manager in Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (as translated by Football Italia), Pirlo could be sacked if his team picks up negative results against Torino and Napoli.

Juventus are set to take on the Granata in the Derby della Mole this Saturday, before hosting the Partenopei on Wednesday in the infamous encounter that has been postponed since October.

The same report claims that should the 41-year-old be axed, his assistant, Igor Tudor would act as the interim manager until the end of the season (as per CalcioMercato).