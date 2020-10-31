Andrea Pirlo
Pirlo has the worst start of a Juventus manager in the Agnelli era

October 31, 2020 - 12:00 pm

Juventus named an inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as their manager last summer after the ill-fated Champions League campaign under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian champions are looking to win a tenth consecutive title this season and even though Sarri won the last league title, they didn’t think he had what it takes.

They have now turned to Pirlo and the former midfielder hasn’t made the best of starts.

Football Italia has just revealed that after six matches, Pirlo has made the worst start of any manager under the leadership of Andrea Agnelli

Agnelli took over the leadership of the club in 2010 and he has since appointed a number of managers who have helped him to keep the club at the top of the Italian league pyramid.

Pirlo has just two wins and three draws from his opening six games as the manager of Juventus.

Gigi Delneri had four wins and one defeat during his time at the helm in 2010. Antonio Conte managed three wins and three draws from his opening six games of the season as Juve’s manager.

Max Allegri won his first six games as Juventus’ manager, while Maurizio Sarri had four wins and two draws from his opening six games.

