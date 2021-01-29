Pirlo highlights where McKennie has to get better

Weston McKennie has been a success at Turin this season after joining Juventus from Schalke04.

The Bianconeri beat several teams to land him and he has adjusted well to signing for a top European team.

McKennie might be one of the top performers at Juventus this season, but at 22, he still has a lot of room for improvements.

Andrea Pirlo, who was also a successful midfielder when he was still playing the game, spoke about his summer signing recently, and he admitted that the American has impressed.

He, however, added that the Texan still has a lot of room for improvements.

Pirlo says the midfielder needs to do better technically, highlighting when he receives the ball as something he should work on.

He said via Football Italia: “McKennie is young and has so much room for improvement. We were the quickest one to sign him and we are happy he is part of the squad.

“He is a humble guy who always wants to improve, especially on a technical level. He needs to improve when he receives the ball, but he knows this is only a starting point.”

McKennie is set to see his loan move turned into a permanent transfer. That would give him the chance to get even better as a player of the Bianconeri.