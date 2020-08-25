Pirlo: ‘I want to bring back the enthusiasm’

New Juventus coach Andrea explained that he wants to bring back enthusiasm to the team, while confirming that Paulo Dybala will stay at the club while Gonzalo Higuain is set to leave.

Pirlo gave his first official press conference as Juventus coach and offered some insight into what he wants to bring to the team and what his playing style will be.

“I want to bring back the enthusiasm, propose a proactive football with great mastery of the game,” Pirlo explained to the gathered press.

“I told the boys two things: you always have to keep the ball and when you lose it, you must get it back quickly.

“I’m convinced that I’m in the right place at the right time. Tactically we could play with four or three at the back, I have no set formations.

“Enthusiasm must be brought day by day. We need to talk to the players, make them participate in training and make the players understand what we want. Juve always have one goal: to win.

“I immediately felt at ease, I met many people with whom I had worked – Quality players can play together in any team, the important thing is that everyone are ready to sacrifice and willing to work for others.

“Arthur is a quality player who can fill multiple roles and will be very useful throughout the season.

“Dybala was never a problem, he’s an important player, he’s never been on the market, it’s you who put these rumours arouns, he will be part of the project.

“Tudor? He was my choice. I needed an assistant with experience and who had been a former footballer and former defender, and above all with a certain type of personality. Plus, he was a former Juve player, so the perfect person.

“Higuain? I’ve spoken to Gonzalo. He’s a world-class player, but we’ve decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. All things come to an end. We looked each other in the eyes and decided this was the decision to take.

“Khedira? We’ll see what happens when he returns from his injury lay-off.

“We must be willing to make sacrifices, when there’s a goal, we must reach it all together.

“If I was destined for the job will depend of the results. I was told as a footballer and it came true, I hope it can also happen as a coach.”

