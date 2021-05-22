Pirlo: “I was a winner as a player and I want to be a winner as a coach”

On Sunday night, Juventus will play their final match of the campaign away at Bologna. The Bianconeri must win their encounter and hope that either Napoli or Milan fail to secure a victory, in order to earn a spot in next season’s edition of Champions League.

The Old Lady is enjoying a fine run after winning the last three matches – with the latest being the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Atalanta.

On Saturday, Andrea Pirlo spoke in his last pre-match press conference of the season, and the young tactician is hopeful of sealing a Top four finish, and perhaps maintaining his job for next season.

“The players have recuperated, as victories help get the adrenaline pumping,” said the coach in his press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“People considered us dead and buried after the defeat to Milan, but we got back on our feet. We must first and foremost focus on ourselves, trying to put in a great performance and get the win we need, then we can look at what the others are doing. The most important thing is for us to play our game and have no regrets.

“Bologna play good football, create a lot of scoring opportunities and have some very good young players. It’s going to be just as difficult as the last time we played them. They go on the attack and we must be wary.”

Dejan Kulusevski played a major part in the victory against Atalanta on Wednesday, and seems to have finally found the right playing position.

“I made choices based on the teams that we were facing and I considered Dejan Kulusevski the right pick in those circumstances. He’s played more than most, just in different roles.

“Tomorrow is a different game, so I could opt for different solutions. I have no regrets, even if I might’ve made some mistakes along the way.

“Naturally I love the adrenaline and the pressure. If you do this job, you have to feel the blood pumping through your veins in order to do great things. I said I would confirm myself because I want to continue working with this club.

“I don’t think the club will make a decision based solely on what happens tomorrow. I believe they’ll look over the whole season and then make a decision. It’s up to them, we’ll see what happens.

“I have always held my head up high and feel that I’ve done my job 100 per cent. I’ve always been clear with everyone and can have no complaints on that score.

“I didn’t like our results, as we didn’t achieve the targets we had set, but the rapport with the lads was the most satisfying part of the campaign. They worked with a real spirit of sacrifice.

“I was a winner as a player and I want to be a winner as a coach, so I see this season as an opportunity to improve and grow for the future.”

Gianluigi Buffon previously announced his departure from the club at the end of the campaign, and the coach only had words of praise for his former Italy and Juventus teammate.

“Juve are losing a football monument, both on the field and off. It’s sad, as we had a long journey together over the years. I admire him very much, as every day he arrives for training with the enthusiasm of a kid.”

Finally, Pirlo claimed that he sees Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season.

“I see him still in the Bianconeri jersey and concentrated. He absolutely wanted to win the Coppa Italia. There’s time for us to discuss the rest.”