Pirlo insists he had a good relationship with Ronaldo at Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder and manager Andrea Pirlo has discussed his time as the club’s coach and insists he had a very good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker did not get along with Max Allegri and left Juve when the gaffer returned to the club last season.

There was a lot of criticism of the attacker and some even claimed because the team had to be built around him, Juve struggled when he did not play well.

Ronaldo has a reputation for being difficult to manage and left Manchester United under a cloud, but Pirlo has only good things to say about the Portugal captain.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“It was easy for me to work with him. And’ a good guy, very professional. He wanted to play every game, to score every game. We had no problems, but football changes very quickly, even age. Maybe he had a problem with another team, but it was a good experience for me.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is one of the world’s best-ever players, but he divides opinion wherever he plays and it is understandable that the former United man has a lot of critics.

He didn’t seem the right fit for Juve after some seasons at the club, but after scoring over 100 goals for us, we cannot deny that he made an impact.