Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he doesn’t have a significant interest in Juventus’ upcoming match against Inter Milan. Despite the high stakes, including the potential for Juventus to go top of the league with a victory, Pirlo believes the outcome of the game will not have a decisive impact on who ultimately wins the Serie A title.

Inter and Juventus currently occupy the top two positions in the league, and the match could be seen as pivotal in the title race. However, Pirlo takes a more cautious perspective, stating that it is too early in the season for one match to be overly influential in determining the league winner.

Pirlo’s viewpoint emphasises the long and competitive nature of the Serie A season, suggesting that the title race will likely evolve, with multiple factors contributing to the final outcome.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Luckily, I’m not interested; I prefer to watch Serie B matches. I’ll watch Juve-Inter, a historic match. Let’s hope the best player can win. They’re played not so much because we’re still far away but winning brings you energy.”

Juve FC Says

It may not be a must for us to beat Inter Milan, but victory in that game will go a long way to show that we are now back to being the best club in Serie A.

We will need all our top players to be in that match to win. Hopefully, none of them returns from the international break with an injury.