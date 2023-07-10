Following a year in Turkey, Andrea Pirlo returned to his home country. The former Juventus star and manager will now try to resurrect Sampdoria following a calamitous relegation to Serie B.

The Blucerchiatti were acquired by new owners who were quick to appoint Pirlo as the club’s new head coach. Moreover, former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie became Samp’s new technical director.

According to SampNews24 via Calciomercato, Pirlo is looking to poach two Juventus players in the shape of Gianluca Frabotta and Enzo Barrenenecha.

Il Maestro will bank on the amicable rapport between the two managements to put the two deals over the line. The source expects the moves to go through unless the Bianconeri make hefty requests.

Frabotta is a 24-year-old left-back who made his Juventus senior debut in the first match of Pirlo’s reign at the club (in the 2020/21 season). Ironically, the Old Lady’s opponent was none other than Sampdoria.

The fullback spent last season on loan at Frosinone, helping the club clinch the Serie B title and secure a promotion to the top flight.

For his part, Barrenechea is a 22-year-old midfielder who had a brief spell with the Juventus senior team last season.

The Argentine earned a few starting berths for Max Allegri’s side, including one in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

While he didn’t embarrass himself, the youngster’s performances suggest that he still has to sharpen his tools before contending for a regular spot at the club.