Pirlo misses out on being the next Sampdoria manager, here’s why

Andrea Pirlo has just missed out on an immediate return to management after being fired by Juventus at the end of last season.

The former midfielder was considered for the job at Sampdoria after Claudio Ranieri decided not to renew his contract with them.

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero was speaking about the managerial situation at his club recently and insisted that he has appointed someone already, but would not disclose their identity until next month.

Pirlo was one of the managers being considered for the job initially and Ferrero insists that he thought about the former midfielder while searching for a new boss.

He, however, admitted that he didn’t make Pirlo their next boss because the former midfielder has just left a challenging job at Juve.

He also said he had to consider someone who could help them achieve their goals with the current squad that they have.

Ferrero told GR Parlamento radio via Football Italia, when asked about Pirlo: “I had thought about it, and I really would’ve liked that, but after Juventus I don’t think he’d have been in the right headspace to come to Sampdoria.

“After Ranieri, who picked up 52 points, I cannot make a mistake on the next boss. Many people say I try to save money, but that is not true. What I want is to find a person who knows how to make the most of my players. I cannot rebuild an entire squad for a coach, football has changed.”