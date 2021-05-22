“Pirlo must continue the project” – The coach is backed by Juventus legend

After his humiliating defeat at the hands of Milan a couple of weeks ago, very few expected Andrea Pirlo to remain in the conversation for next season.

Nonetheless, league wins over Sassuolo and Inter, as well as a Coppa Italia title at the expense of Atalanta, resurrected his hopes.

It goes without saying that qualification to next season’s edition of the Champions League will play a major part in deciding the manager’s future.

Juventus are currently in 5th place ahead of the last matchday of the season. The Bianconeri need to beat Bologna away from home, and hope that either Napoli or Milan slip up against their opponents – Hellas Verona and Atalanta respectively.

However, one Juve legend came out to offer his support for the 42-year-old.

Between the late seventies and the eighties, Marco Tardelli was considered to be amongst the greatest midfielders in the world.

The 66-year-old played an essential role for Italy during the 1982 World Cup triumph, as well as the Juventus side that won the 1985 Champions League under the guidance of Giovanni Trapattoni.

“I am convinced that Pirlo must continue the project that Andrea Agnelli entrusted to him, with the condition that they build a competitive team for him,” said the former central midfielder as reported by TuttoJuve.

So apparently, Tardelli feels that Pirlo is indeed the right man for the job, but he lacks a squad that allows him to compete at the highest levels.

Would you agree with the legend’s sentiments?