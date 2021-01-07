Pirlo opens up on his thoughts on AC Milan victory

Andrea Pirlo has praised his side’s performance against AC Milan, whilst claiming their goal should have been disallowed, and insists that more is to come from Paulo Dybala.

The Old Lady went to the San Siro yesterday tasked with the challenge of ending the Rossoneri’s unbeaten record, and we did just that.

Our team put in an astute performance despite superstar Cristiano Ronaldo being kept quiet throughout, and the boss singles out both Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot for praise.

The former scored both goals which put our side ahead in the match, before being replaced by Dejan Kulusevski, who also caused AC havoc in the final third, with the Swede doing all the hard work to create the assist for Weston McKennie to kill off the tie with the final goal.

The manager has moved to praise the result earned by his players, insisting he is lucky to have such options at his disposal.

“It was a key game for us and we were focused on what we needed to do, regardless of the other results,” Pirlo said after the AC Milan clash (as translated by Juve’s official website).

“It was important to have the spirit of a team that wants to dictate the play and can come to this stadium to beat the league leaders. Chiesa? That’s his role. We signed him to get him into one-on-one situations in the final third and he does that brilliantly.

“We produced a good performance. Rabiot was fresh and wanted to play. When he’s in this shape, he can do anything. Not even he knows how much potential he has.

“As for their goal, there was a foul on Rabiot and the game should’ve been stopped, but we then made mistakes as a team. Our positioning wasn’t good and we were a bit slow to react.

“In terms of my choices, I’m lucky enough to be able to select the team game after game based on what we’re trying to achieve and how the opposition play. We needed Dybala to get his physical fitness back and he’s doing just that, but we’re still waiting for him to be back at 100%.”

The performance was definitely one of our most consistent throughout the 90, and we needed to be somewhere near our best against a rejuvenated Milan side.

Which players impressed you most yesterday? Did Dybala look much closer to his best?

Patrick

Read Pioli reaction to loss per SempreMilan