Pirlo rejects offer to make an immediate return to management

Despite being fired by Juventus recently, Andrea Pirlo isn’t looking for a swift return to management and has just rejected an offer.

The former midfielder was a surprised appointee of the Bianconeri last summer to manage their team for the 2020/2021 campaign.

They had won Serie A for the ninth consecutive time under Maurizio Sarri in the previous campaign, yet they fired the former Chelsea boss.

Pirlo had no managerial experience before taking the Juve job and it was a proper gamble on the path of both the ex-player and the club.

The gamble didn’t pay off with the Bianconeri nearly missing out on the top four and needed help to secure it on the last day of the league season.

Pirlo won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup and that isn’t a bad way to end your first season as a senior manager.

Those achievements seem to have won him some fans with Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato reporting that Sampdoria wants him to become their next manager.

The report says they have been courting him for some time now and they finally made their move for him.

However, he turned them down because he isn’t excited about their project.

Additionally, he doesn’t want to rush into another job having just left Juventus.