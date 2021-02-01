Pirlo reveals what they learnt from their first loss to Inter Milan

Andrea Pirlo has revealed what Juventus learnt from their 2-0 loss to Inter Milan earlier, that they would have to be at their best or they will pay for it.

Antonio Conte’s men earned the win when both teams met in the Serie A earlier last month.

Pirlo was outsmarted by his former manager in that game, and their Coppa Italia semifinal game tomorrow offers them the chance to get some vengeance.

Ahead of the match, the former midfielder has revealed that his team has reacted well to the defeat as they have gone on to win the four matches that followed, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

He, however, said that his team cannot get carried away now as they are in just the beginning of the second half of the season and have to keep their focus.

When Asked “What did that loss in the league teach the team?”

Pirlo responded on Juventus TV as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It taught a lot. It taught that when we are not on the right track, we are not ourselves.

“From there we started again with great performances. We were lucky enough to immediately meet Napoli who immediately raised our attention.

“However, we must not settle down because we are only at the beginning of the second leg and we still have many games to play.”

Juve faces AS Roma after this game, the return leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal follows that match, before their rescheduled Serie A game with Napoli.