Pirlo reveals why Danilo played in midfield against Lazio

Danilo is one of the most versatile players in the world and this has made him valuable to the teams he has played for.

He has Real Madrid and Manchester City on his CV before his current spell at Juventus.

The Brazilian is normally a right-back but he is so good at playing other positions that teams have used him as a left-back, centre-back and more recently in midfield.

Missing several of his key players, Andrea Pirlo featured the Brazilian in midfield against Lazio and has now revealed how he came about that decision.

The Juventus side that faced the Rome-based team was without Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur and Pirlo needed to support Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

Danilo became an alternative and Pirlo says that he considered the Brazilian for the role because he is very intelligent and understands the game really well.

“Luckily, I thought about it the other night, given that we were without Bentancur and Arthur,” the Italian coach said in his post-match press conference via Football Italia.

“I thought about Danilo because he is a smart player, he can play with two touches and he knows football well. It’s an idea I had the other night.”