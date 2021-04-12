Pirlo says he is not in a position to discuss Dybala’s future

Andrea Pirlo says he is not in a position to comment on the ongoing contract situation of Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is entering the last year of his Juve deal and he will need to be signed on to a new one sooner rather than later.

The club has been negotiating with him, but they have not yet reached an agreement.

As they struggle to agree on terms of a new deal, several reports have continued to link him with a move away from the club.

The Argentinean is on the wishlist of several top European teams, but the Bianconeri wants him to continue playing for them.

Because he is the manager of the club, Pirlo will face questions about the contract situation at every opportunity reporters get.

He was asked about the progress of the contract renewal after his team beat Genoa 3-1 and he insisted that it wasn’t in his hands to get the striker a new deal and those who are in charge are working on it.

He said to Sky Sports via Football Italia: “These things are down to the club. I am able to train a squad of champions, Dybala is one of them. He has barely been available this season, but he’s back now and we’ll try to make the most of it. Other decisions are down to the club.”