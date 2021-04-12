dybala
Club News

Pirlo says he is not in a position to discuss Dybala’s future

April 12, 2021 - 11:30 am

Andrea Pirlo says he is not in a position to comment on the ongoing contract situation of Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is entering the last year of his Juve deal and he will need to be signed on to a new one sooner rather than later.

The club has been negotiating with him, but they have not yet reached an agreement.

As they struggle to agree on terms of a new deal, several reports have continued to link him with a move away from the club.

The Argentinean is on the wishlist of several top European teams, but the Bianconeri wants him to continue playing for them.

Because he is the manager of the club, Pirlo will face questions about the contract situation at every opportunity reporters get.

He was asked about the progress of the contract renewal after his team beat Genoa 3-1 and he insisted that it wasn’t in his hands to get the striker a new deal and those who are in charge are working on it.

He said to Sky Sports via Football Italia: “These things are down to the club. I am able to train a squad of champions, Dybala is one of them. He has barely been available this season, but he’s back now and we’ll try to make the most of it. Other decisions are down to the club.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

scudetto

Bentancur reckons that Juventus is still in the title race

April 12, 2021
pirlo

“I’d give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far” Pirlo rates himself for this campaign

April 12, 2021
Rovella

“He must do better” Ballardini talks about Rovella’s game after starting him against Juventus

April 12, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.