Andrea Pirlo insists the new Juventus team needs time as fans ask for at least one trophy at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been trophyless in the two campaigns that Max Allegri has been in charge.

The club allowed him to stay and a rebuild is underway after Cristiano Giuntoli became the club’s newest sporting director.

Juve is keen to make significant progress this season and some fans will demand the team win the Scudetto or at least the cup.

Other Serie A clubs are also bolstering their squad so they can challenge for the top trophies in Italy. Juve will reach a new high at the end of the next term if their plans work and the new signings click.

But Pirlo has been on that hot seat before and insists the fans must be patient for the team to be rebuilt.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It will take time for the new Juve.”

Juve FC Says

We know change takes time, but two seasons is enough time for Allegri to bring success to the club.

If we do not win any trophy in the upcoming term, it would be extremely difficult for him to justify why he should be kept on as the manager of the club.