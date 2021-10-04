Pirlo set to be overlooked for Barcelona job in favour of another football legend

Andrea Pirlo has been linked with the Barcelona managerial position in recent days as Ronald Koeman looks set to be fired.

The Spanish club is looking for a replacement for the unliked Dutchman as he fails to inspire a good performance from his current squad.

Pirlo was fired at Juve at the end of last season despite winning the Italian Cup, Super Cup and finishing inside the top four in Serie A.

The former midfielder doesn’t have the worst managerial CV and he could help stabilise the Barcelona dressing room considering that most footballers respect him for his playing career.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports on the latest development and says Barca has opted to bring back one of their own, Xavi Hernandez.

The former Spain international is currently the manager of Al Sadd and has been on their wishlist.

They initially didn’t want to make him the manager of an unstable club and the report said they even held formal and informal talks with Pirlo to become their next manager instead.

However, Xavi, who is a fan favourite at Camp Nou, has now been made the favourite to become their next boss.

The report says talks are underway with his present club to release him from his current contract.

Pirlo’s wait for his next job will now carry on and he should get a new offer soon.