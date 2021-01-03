Pirlo states ‘I never want to see’ Fiorentina performance again

Andrea Pirlo has demanded that he never sees another Juventus performance like the one against Fiorentina as he looks forward to this evening’s Udinese clash .

The Old Lady will be preparing to battle tonight when they look to kick off their 2021 in style, especially after they ended 2020 in such painful fashion.

The last match just from bad to worse, thanks to an early goal against the run of play, before Juan Cuadrado got himself sent off, and then two more goals in our door closed out the game at 3-0.

The manager insists that he has told his players that he never wants to never wants to see such a performance again.

“We talked about that game and everything was wrong about it, from the attitude to every detail, he said in his pre-match press conference (via Football-Italia) It was a bad way to end 2020. We had a good meeting where we discussed our future objectives and what happened, so it was a productive encounter.

“I never want to see that performance again. We’ve improved in many aspects lately, but I am convinced we can do far better.”

The manager then added how he is adapting to being in charge from his playing days.

“Just as when I was a player, we need to judge situations in their entirety and look at the bigger picture. It’s too easy to see you go from hero to zero in the media, but I’m used to it, having already been a player at the top level. It’s nothing new.

“When you are in charge of Juve, you’re going to run into a lot of difficulties and have to take on a lot of responsibility, but I’m ready for it.”

The team has shown glimpses of brilliance this season, while also struggling for consistent levels of form, but they will certainly need to find that if they are to be taken seriously in the push to win the title.

Will today’s performance be a big showing on Pirlo’s ability as boss after the recent defeat?

Patrick