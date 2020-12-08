Pirlo tipped to rest star man who has played five straight games

Andrea Pirlo has been tipped to rest Matthijs de Ligt for Juventus’ Champions League game against Barcelona this evening.

The Dutchman has recovered from an injury that curtailed his start to the season to become a key player for the club.

As Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have continued to struggle with injuries, he has seen more footballing action.

The former Ajax man has now played the last five games for the club and Pirlo has been tipped to rest him for the Champions League match tonight.

The game against Barca is a must-win if Juventus wants to finish ahead of the Spaniards in their Champions League group.

According to Calciomercato, Pirlo had hinted that only players who aren’t tired will play for the club, the report then quotes Corriere Dello Sport, which explains that the former midfielder is likely to rest De Ligt because the Dutchman has probably played too many games in a row.

The report says: “Surprisingly, De Ligt could rest, returning from five games in a row after returning from the operation. Without the Dutchman, the defense would be completed by Cuadrado and Alex Sandro on the flanks, with Danilo next to Bonucci ”.