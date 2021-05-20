Pirlo to ring some changes in the formation for the Bologna match

After a dramatic season, it will come down to the final day of the season. Juventus are currently on the outside looking in, hoping to secure a spot within the Top 4.

Whilst most eyes will be on the big clash between Atalanta and Milan, the Bianconeri still need to beat Bologna away from home on Sunday – and we all know how many times Andrea Pirlo’s men wasted points that should have been in the bag.

Therefore, the coach must calmly prepare for his own match against the Rossoblu, and just hope for a gift from Bergamo.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Maestro will make some changes in his starting formation – despite putting on a solid performance against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

After playing his last match for the club, Gianluigi Buffon will leave his spot between the sticks for Wojcieh Szczesny.

Alex Sandro didn’t take part in the cup triumph on Wednesday, but should return to the starting formation on Sunday. Thus, Danilo will be shifted back to his more traditional right-back role, pushing Juan Cuadrado to a more advanced position.

With Rodrigo Bentancur missing out after his dismissal against Inter, the report mentions that the midfield will be mostly maintained, which could most likely mean that Weston McKennie is expected to de deployed in a more central role alongside Adrien Rabiot.

Finally, Dejan Kulusevski will once again battle for a spot beside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, against Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Probable Juventus XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Rabiot, Chiesa; Kulusevski, Ronaldo