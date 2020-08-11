All Stories, Club News

Pirlo to sit UEFA Pro exam in September

August 11, 2020

Andrea Pirlo is expected to take his UEFA Pro exam in September but will still be able to sit on the Juventus bench until then.

According to a report from Calcio e Finanza, a regulation allows for the new Bianconeri boss to coach in either Serie A or B, provided he is enrolled on the UEFA pro course.

Pirlo is currently among the students enrolled on the course, and he will have to discuss his thesis at Coverciano in October, along with former Juventus players Paolo Montero and Luca Toni.

He’ll have to deliver the thesis by 21 August and then sit exams in mid-September and while being a licensed coach, Roberto Baronio will be ‘head coach’ for the moment.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Pirlo

Adrea Pirlo contacted Juventus players

August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Blaise Matuidi to leave Juventus

August 10, 2020

Pirlo and management meet for market talks

August 10, 2020