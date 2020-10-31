Pirlo updates fans on team’s injuries and absences ahead of Spezia

Juventus will take on Spezia in a Serie A match for the first time in history, but will do so without two key defenders.

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt will be missing against the newly-promoted side, while Leonardo Bonucci isn’t 100% but will still feature tomorrow.

Leo limped off during last weekend’s draw with Hellas Verona, but was able to participate in the midweek loss to Barcelona, but the manager stated that he had to train separately during the week.

Cristiano Ronaldo however is set to return at last, having been unavailable for the last four matches following his positive Coronavirus test during the international break, followed by successive positive tests over the last fortnight.

“The negative result of the second swab has also arrived, so today Cristiano Ronaldo will be called up to the team. He is fine and has been training individually this morning. I don’t think he will start from the beginning, we will see how it goes tomorrow,” Pirlo said in his pre-match press conference (as translated by the club’s official website).

“For Matthijs de Ligt, we have to wait another week, as said by the orthopedist. Leonardo Bonucci trained separately yesterday, but today with the team. He will be available against Spezia, whilst Giorgio Chiellini will not be called up in order to continue his recovery work. He is better, but not yet available.”

Would Bonucci be rested if we had other options available? Will Juventus be forced to add another senior defender to the squad in January?

