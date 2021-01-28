Pirlo urges rivals to follow Juventus model with second team

Andrea Pirlo has urged their rivals to consider adding a second team to the Italian football hierarchy after their youngsters helped them reach the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady secured a 2-0 win over SPAL last night to setup a clash with Inter Milan, where we will be looking to get revenge over the Nerazzurri and book a place in the final.

They made it with the help of youngsters along the way however, with Nicolo Fagioli, Radu Dragusin, Di Pardo and Gianluca Frabotta, who have all enjoyed minutes in Serie C thanks to Juventus having entered a second team into the Italian divisions, playing at least 45 minutes of last night’s victory.

The manager has urged onlookers not to overhype his younger players, but credited his club’s decision to create a B team into the Italian footballing hierarchy for the progress of his future stars.

“Our goal was to go through and we did it against a team that is doing very well, Pirlo said after the win (as translated by Juve’s official website). “We approached it with great attention, and we succeeded thanks to the right approach.

“Important matches await us, but we will only focus on the next match, that of Marassi against Sampdoria.

“The youngsters on the field? Juventus is the only club to have created a second team and I think it was a good choice, it would be important for other clubs to do the same. Fagioli? He is an interesting guy. He has technique and vision of the game, let’s not give him too many responsibilities, but tonight he played a great match.”

Do any of our younger players deserve more chances in the first-team? Could they be in line to feature against Inter Milan also?

Patrick