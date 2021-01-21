Pirlo ‘very happy’ with first managerial trophy and hails two performers

Andrea Pirlo has moved to praise Juan Cuadrado and Arthur for their performances in Juventus’ Supercoppa Italiana win last night, whilst admitting his happiness.

The manager picked up his first trophy after only four months with the club, as his side run out 2-0 winners over Napoli yesterday.

It hasn’t been a straight-forward few months in charge however, and we currently sit off the pace in the race for the scudetto, but there is still plenty of time to claw our way back into the title race.

Now is a time for celebration however after winning the trophy, although there isn’t too much time ahead of our next clash, with Bologna coming up on Sunday.

The manager has expressed his delight in his side’s triumph yesterday, adding that it was ‘even better’ considering that it was his first victory as a coach.

“It’s a very happy moment and lifting my first trophy as a coach makes it even better,” Pirlo stated after the victory (as translated by Juve’s official website).

“It was important to get back to winning ways after the defeat by Inter. We had to showcase our pride and when you take to the pitch with that determination, you can do well.

“We needed this sort of team performance in which the players really dug in. [Juan] Cuadrado worked hard at home and coped well until the 95th minute. I must congratulate him because not everyone could be out for two weeks and then produce a display like that in a final. Arthur has had to settle in, then he was out injured, but he’s shown what he can do tonight. He’s a key player who offers us so much quality.”

Is the Colombian amongst our most influential players? Will our team be able to build on this victory and pursue further glory this season?

Patrick