Pirlo’s former manager backs him to be a successful, despite recent bad spell

October 26, 2020 - 3:00 pm

Mircea Lucescu isn’t worried about Juve’s current bad run of form and the Dynamo Kyiv manager is confident that Andrea Pirlo will get the team out of this rot and prove to be a very good manager at the club.

Lucescu gave Pirlo his first start as a professional footballer and his team faced the Bianconeri in their first Champions League group game of the season last week.

They were beaten by the Italian champions and he knows how good Juventus can be.

He claimed that it wasn’t easy for anyone to start their managerial career at a club like Juve where they are expected to win at all times.

He watched as Juve failed to beat Verona at the weekend and he said that it isn’t easy to play against opponents like that who are out to make a statement, but he believes that Pirlo will turn things around and become a successful manager at the club.

He told Radio Rai via Tuttomercatoweb: “It is not easy to start a career with a team that has to win every match. Yesterday against Verona he was very unlucky. He has to find a balance knowing that the opponents always give 100%, it is not easy. I am convinced that he will succeed in winning creating a great team, the relationship with the players will be fundamental. Pirlo and Baronio started together, they are like my children. ”

Avatar

