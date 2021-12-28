Pirlo’s next job could be outside Italy as a new opportunity emerges for him

Andrea Pirlo lasted just a season on the Juventus bench, and he is still under employment by the club.

Fans have been waiting for him to make his managerial comeback, and it is easy to predict that his next job would be in Serie A.

However, that might not be the case, as he has become a candidate for a managerial job at another European club.

Calciomercato says he is one name Benfica is considering as they search for a new manager.

The other candidates are unknown, but the Portuguese club is one of the powerhouses of European football and would want a top manager to get the job.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo may have lasted just one season on the Bianconeri bench, but the former midfielder didn’t do badly.

He won two trophies and finished inside the Champions League places with a squad that is largely struggling this season.

Starting his managerial career at a club like Juve gave him the chance to see what it means to manage a top European club.

That experience should help him build a fine team at Benfica if he gets the job.

It would be great to see Pirlo back on the managerial bench so he can prove he is a superb manager in the making.