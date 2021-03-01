pirlo
Pirlo’s position as Juventus manager is starting to look shaky

March 1, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Andrea Pirlo had one of the most high-profile starts of any manager in the world after being given the Juventus job at the beginning of this season.

Despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, the club backed him in the summer with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa.

He was also walking into a team that has arguably the strongest squad in Italy and they expect him to keep them at the top of the Italian game.

After winning the last 9 league titles, the levels of expectation at Juventus is high and that means Pirlo is under pressure to deliver.

Even though they know their team is in transition, the club owners still want to be the top dog in Italy.

They have continued to back his managerial position, but that seems to be changing.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that the club is no longer as confident in him as they were initially and results need to change for him to earn their vote of confidence.

Their approval of his reign is waning and things need to change if he is to remain in his current position beyond this season.

Juventus wants to win the league and the Champions League, but they risk losing both in the coming weeks and the report says elimination from the UCL could bring an end to his management stint with them.

